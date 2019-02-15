Ride4Talei crews heads off to Wellington

Tears flowed as Talei Morrison’s whānau and friends sent off riders carrying her Smear Your Mea campaign to Te Matatini Ki Te Ao in Wellington.

Hundreds gathered in prayer and haka at Morrison’s Kauae Urupa gravesite this morning before 12 volunteer cyclists embarked on a 566km ride from Rotorua to Wellington.

Talei's mother, Sandy Morrison, has been fronting the RIDE4TALEI campaign. She says it was her daughter's wish to have 100% of women taking part in Te Matatini up to date with their smears.

“Her primary message is to look after yourself, first and foremost. In order to care for others, you just care for yourself,” she says.

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa CEO, Te Ururoa Flavell, has been instrumental in organising the ride.

He has played a leading role in training the riders and organising support networks in order to fulfil Talei's dream. “I am emotional. This was her dream and it’s come to life today.”

“She said she ignored the pain until it was too late. She didn’t want any other mothers to suffer the same fate as she did.”

Amongst the 12 riders is Talei’s brother, Eruera Keepa, who is a first-time cyclist.

The RIDE4TALEI team are due in Tokaanu, Taupō tonight. They’ll carry onto Waiouru tomorrow and hope to reach Wellington’s Westpac stadium next Wednesday.

They’ll ride 146km to Tokaanu via Taupō and Turangi that day.

Feb 16: Ride 122 km to Army Base Marae, Waiouru

Feb 17: Ride 112km to Parewahawaha Marae via Taihape and Bulls

Feb 18: Ride 78km to Otaki via Foxton and Levin

Feb 19: Ride 55km to Porirua Feb 20: Ride 53km via Silversteam to Waitangi Park (near Te Papa) for Te Matatini ki te Ao pōwhiri.

Their planned arrival is at 10am.

They’re riding 566km over six days. An average of 94 km a day.