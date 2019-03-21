Police release names of further victims

By Te Ao - Māori News, Wikitōria Day

Police have released the names of further victims who have been formally identified following Friday's terror attack. 

They were: 

Name:                             Muse Nur AWALE
Gender:                           Male
Date of birth:                   1 January 1942
Citizenship:                     New Zealand 
Location of death:           Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                             Hussein Mohamed Khalil MOUSTAFA
Gender:                           Male
Date of birth:                   8 January 1949
Citizenship:                     Egypt & New Zealand
Location of death:           Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                             Mounir Guirgis SOLIMAN
Gender:                          Male
Date of birth:                  21 November 1950
Citizenship:                    New Zealand & Egypt
Location of death:          Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                           Ghulam HUSSAIN
Gender:                        Male   
Date of birth:                6 May 1952      
Citizenship:                  Pakistan     
Location of death:        Linwood Masjid Mosque, Linwood Ave, Christchurch     

Name:                         Muhammad Abdus SAMAD
Gender:                       Male
Date of birth:               23 February 1953
Citizenship:                 Bangladesh & New Zealand
Location of death:        Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                          Musa Vali Suleman PATEL
Gender:                        Male
Date of birth:               7 August 1959
Citizenship:                 Fiji
Location of death:        Linwood Masjid Mosque, Linwood Ave, Christchurch

Name:                          Ashraf ALI
Gender:                        Male
Date of birth:               9 October 1960
Citizenship:                 Fiji
Location of death:        Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                          Lilik Abdul HAMID
Gender:                        Male
Date of birth:               19 May 1961
Citizenship:                  Indonesia
Location of death:        Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                          Amjad Kasem HAMID
Gender:                        Male
Date of birth:               27 July 1961
Citizenship:                 New Zealand
Location of death:        Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                          Matiullah SAFI
Gender:                        Male
Date of birth:               1 July 1963
Citizenship:                 New Zealand
Location of death:        Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                          Ashraf El-Moursy RAGHEB  
Gender:                       Male   
Date of birth:               24 April 1964     
Citizenship:                 Egypt & New Zealand      
Location of death:       Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                         Mohamad Moosid MOHAMEDHOSEN  
Gender:                      Male   
Date of birth:              28 April 1964     
Citizenship:                Mauritius      
Location of death:       Linwood Masjid Mosque, Linwood Ave, Christchurch     

Name:                        Khaled Mwafak ALHAJ-MUSTAFA
Gender:                      Male
Date of birth:              8 January 1975
Citizenship:                New Zealand
Location of death:      Christchurch Hospital, Christchurch

Name:                        Haroon MAHMOOD
Gender:                      Male
Date of birth:             25 November 1978
Citizenship:                Pakistan
Location of death:      Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                        Muhammad Zeshan RAZA
Gender:                     Male
Date of birth:             10 May 1980
Citizenship:               Pakistan
Location of death:      Linwood Masjid Mosque, Linwood Ave, Christchurch

Name:                        Syed Jahandad ALI    
Gender:                      Male   
Date of birth:              24 January 1985      
Citizenship:                New Zealand & Pakistan     
Location of death:      Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch     

Name:                        Ata Mohammad Ata ELAYYAN
Gender:                      Male
Date of birth:              21 June 1985
Citizenship:                New Zealand & Jordan
Location of death:      Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                        MD Mojammel HOQ
Gender:                      Male
Date of birth:              14 April 1988
Citizenship:                Bangladesh
Location of death:      Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                        Farhaj AHSAN
Gender:                      Male
Date of birth:              25 August 1988
Citizenship:                New Zealand
Location of death:      Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                        Ramiz Arifbhai VORA
Gender:                      Male
Date of birth:              25 March 1990
Citizenship:                India
Location of death:      Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                        Syed Areeb AHMED
Gender:                      Male
Date of birth:              12 October 1992
Citizenship:                 Pakistan
Location of death:        Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                         Ozair KADIR
Gender:                       Male
Date of birth:               8 May 1994
Citizenship:                 India
Location of death:        Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                         Tariq Rashid OMAR
Gender:                       Male
Date of birth:               18 September 1994
Citizenship:                 New Zealand
Location of death:        Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                         Muhammad Haziq MOHD-TARMIZI 
Gender:                       Male   
Date of birth:              2 February 2002     
Citizenship:                Malaysia     
Location of death:      Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                        Hamza Khaled ALHAJ MUSTAFA
Gender:                      Male
Date of birth:              13 March 2003
Citizenship:                New Zealand
Location of death:       Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name:                         Sayyad Ahmad MILNE   
Gender:                       Male   
Date of birth:              7 February 2005     
Citizenship:                New Zealand      
Location of death:      Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch     

Name:                         Linda Susan ARMSTONG
Gender:                      Female
Date of birth:              28 July 1954
Citizenship:                New Zealand
Location of death:       Linwood Masjid Mosque, Linwood Ave, Christchurch

Name:                         Karam BIBI
Gender:                       Female
Date of birth:              15 December 1955
Citizenship:                 Pakistan
Location of death:       Linwood Masjid Mosque, Linwood Ave, Christchurch     

Name:                         Husna AHMED
Gender:                       Female
Date of birth:              10 December 1974
Citizenship:                 New Zealand
Location of death:       Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Police say further names will be released as formal identifications are confirmed. 

