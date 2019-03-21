Police release names of further victims

Police have released the names of further victims who have been formally identified following Friday's terror attack.
They were:
Name: Muse Nur AWALE
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 1 January 1942
Citizenship: New Zealand
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Hussein Mohamed Khalil MOUSTAFA
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 8 January 1949
Citizenship: Egypt & New Zealand
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Mounir Guirgis SOLIMAN
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 21 November 1950
Citizenship: New Zealand & Egypt
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Ghulam HUSSAIN
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 6 May 1952
Citizenship: Pakistan
Location of death: Linwood Masjid Mosque, Linwood Ave, Christchurch
Name: Muhammad Abdus SAMAD
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 23 February 1953
Citizenship: Bangladesh & New Zealand
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Musa Vali Suleman PATEL
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 7 August 1959
Citizenship: Fiji
Location of death: Linwood Masjid Mosque, Linwood Ave, Christchurch
Name: Ashraf ALI
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 9 October 1960
Citizenship: Fiji
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Lilik Abdul HAMID
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 19 May 1961
Citizenship: Indonesia
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Amjad Kasem HAMID
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 27 July 1961
Citizenship: New Zealand
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Matiullah SAFI
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 1 July 1963
Citizenship: New Zealand
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Ashraf El-Moursy RAGHEB
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 24 April 1964
Citizenship: Egypt & New Zealand
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Mohamad Moosid MOHAMEDHOSEN
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 28 April 1964
Citizenship: Mauritius
Location of death: Linwood Masjid Mosque, Linwood Ave, Christchurch
Name: Khaled Mwafak ALHAJ-MUSTAFA
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 8 January 1975
Citizenship: New Zealand
Location of death: Christchurch Hospital, Christchurch
Name: Haroon MAHMOOD
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 25 November 1978
Citizenship: Pakistan
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Muhammad Zeshan RAZA
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 10 May 1980
Citizenship: Pakistan
Location of death: Linwood Masjid Mosque, Linwood Ave, Christchurch
Name: Syed Jahandad ALI
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 24 January 1985
Citizenship: New Zealand & Pakistan
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Ata Mohammad Ata ELAYYAN
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 21 June 1985
Citizenship: New Zealand & Jordan
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: MD Mojammel HOQ
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 14 April 1988
Citizenship: Bangladesh
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Farhaj AHSAN
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 25 August 1988
Citizenship: New Zealand
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Ramiz Arifbhai VORA
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 25 March 1990
Citizenship: India
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Syed Areeb AHMED
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 12 October 1992
Citizenship: Pakistan
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Ozair KADIR
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 8 May 1994
Citizenship: India
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Tariq Rashid OMAR
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 18 September 1994
Citizenship: New Zealand
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Muhammad Haziq MOHD-TARMIZI
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 2 February 2002
Citizenship: Malaysia
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Hamza Khaled ALHAJ MUSTAFA
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 13 March 2003
Citizenship: New Zealand
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Sayyad Ahmad MILNE
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 7 February 2005
Citizenship: New Zealand
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Name: Linda Susan ARMSTONG
Gender: Female
Date of birth: 28 July 1954
Citizenship: New Zealand
Location of death: Linwood Masjid Mosque, Linwood Ave, Christchurch
Name: Karam BIBI
Gender: Female
Date of birth: 15 December 1955
Citizenship: Pakistan
Location of death: Linwood Masjid Mosque, Linwood Ave, Christchurch
Name: Husna AHMED
Gender: Female
Date of birth: 10 December 1974
Citizenship: New Zealand
Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch
Police say further names will be released as formal identifications are confirmed.