Police release names of further victims

Police have released the names of further victims who have been formally identified following Friday's terror attack.

They were:

Name: Muse Nur AWALE

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 1 January 1942

Citizenship: New Zealand

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Hussein Mohamed Khalil MOUSTAFA

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 8 January 1949

Citizenship: Egypt & New Zealand

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Mounir Guirgis SOLIMAN

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 21 November 1950

Citizenship: New Zealand & Egypt

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Ghulam HUSSAIN

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 6 May 1952

Citizenship: Pakistan

Location of death: Linwood Masjid Mosque, Linwood Ave, Christchurch

Name: Muhammad Abdus SAMAD

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 23 February 1953

Citizenship: Bangladesh & New Zealand

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Musa Vali Suleman PATEL

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 7 August 1959

Citizenship: Fiji

Location of death: Linwood Masjid Mosque, Linwood Ave, Christchurch

Name: Ashraf ALI

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 9 October 1960

Citizenship: Fiji

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Lilik Abdul HAMID

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 19 May 1961

Citizenship: Indonesia

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Amjad Kasem HAMID

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 27 July 1961

Citizenship: New Zealand

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Matiullah SAFI

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 1 July 1963

Citizenship: New Zealand

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Ashraf El-Moursy RAGHEB

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 24 April 1964

Citizenship: Egypt & New Zealand

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Mohamad Moosid MOHAMEDHOSEN

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 28 April 1964

Citizenship: Mauritius

Location of death: Linwood Masjid Mosque, Linwood Ave, Christchurch

Name: Khaled Mwafak ALHAJ-MUSTAFA

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 8 January 1975

Citizenship: New Zealand

Location of death: Christchurch Hospital, Christchurch

Name: Haroon MAHMOOD

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 25 November 1978

Citizenship: Pakistan

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Muhammad Zeshan RAZA

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 10 May 1980

Citizenship: Pakistan

Location of death: Linwood Masjid Mosque, Linwood Ave, Christchurch

Name: Syed Jahandad ALI

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 24 January 1985

Citizenship: New Zealand & Pakistan

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Ata Mohammad Ata ELAYYAN

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 21 June 1985

Citizenship: New Zealand & Jordan

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: MD Mojammel HOQ

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 14 April 1988

Citizenship: Bangladesh

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Farhaj AHSAN

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 25 August 1988

Citizenship: New Zealand

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Ramiz Arifbhai VORA

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 25 March 1990

Citizenship: India

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Syed Areeb AHMED

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 12 October 1992

Citizenship: Pakistan

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Ozair KADIR

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 8 May 1994

Citizenship: India

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Tariq Rashid OMAR

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 18 September 1994

Citizenship: New Zealand

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Muhammad Haziq MOHD-TARMIZI

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 2 February 2002

Citizenship: Malaysia

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Hamza Khaled ALHAJ MUSTAFA

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 13 March 2003

Citizenship: New Zealand

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Sayyad Ahmad MILNE

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 7 February 2005

Citizenship: New Zealand

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Name: Linda Susan ARMSTONG

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 28 July 1954

Citizenship: New Zealand

Location of death: Linwood Masjid Mosque, Linwood Ave, Christchurch

Name: Karam BIBI

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 15 December 1955

Citizenship: Pakistan

Location of death: Linwood Masjid Mosque, Linwood Ave, Christchurch

Name: Husna AHMED

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 10 December 1974

Citizenship: New Zealand

Location of death: Masjid Al Noor Mosque, Deans Ave, Christchurch

Police say further names will be released as formal identifications are confirmed.