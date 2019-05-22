Parliament staff member stood down after sexual assault claims

A parliament staff member has been stood down and politicians are calling for an urgent police investigation after allegations of sexual assault and harassment were revealed in a recent report.

The Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard confirmed to media this afternoon that a male staff member had been stood down, following an historic allegation of assault. Mallard told media that the alleged assault was one of a sexual nature.

The claims came to the fore after a report was actioned to investigate the working culture within parliament.

The findings of the report were direct, with some that were interviewed calling it a toxic working environment.

Through the report, it was alluded to that there were three "very serious" allegations of assault.

The media has since learnt that it appears all three allegations were against one individual. The speaker said the alleged assault was tantamount to rape and the opposition today called for the police to be involved immediately.

“I can't see how action can't be taken, it has to be and I think the speaker has a lot to answer for on that,” Says National deputy leader Paula Bennett.

Senior National MP Judith Collins says male members of staff also want things cleared up.

“I think people would like to know. The men in here also would not like themselves smeared by this either," she says.

The issue is currently being investigated.