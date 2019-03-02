Pākeha & migrant students delve deeper into Māori Culture

Pākeha and migrants learning te reo Māori are delving deeper into wider aspects of Māori Culture. Māori Tertiary institutions are serving them well.

It's an encouraging sign when you hear about reo Māori beginner classes filling up quicker than you can say "tēnā koutou" three times. What is even more encouraging is that most of those students are pākeha New Zealanders, according to Ruki Tobin of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

Ruku Tobin says, "The majority are elderly, which astounds me because if we look back 20-30 years to the beginning of Kōhanga Reo, total immersion primary and secondary schools, there were real battles from pākeha toward Māori during that time. Over the years, they've come around in their thinking about the worlds we live in."

Over 600 RSVP's were received for the Whānau Orientation Day at Auckland's Māngere Campus of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa today. Many are migrants who are keen to embrace the culture and language wholeheartedly.

Abann Yor of Sudan says "I find that the world view of Māori are tied to me because I still remember my ancestors and the value of knowledge they passed through me. I need to make sure I pass it through my own children."

Migrant students who are learning te reo Māori are also developing a deeper desire to learn a lot more about the culture.

Japanese student Akiko Maruno has studied te reo Māori for seven years and is now studying Māori Medicine, Level 4.

Sunita Maharaj from India enjoys the richness of the culture. "The wairua of Māori culture is so pure, is so beautiful and the essence of te reo and māori culture brings me back and so I have signed up to study more about te reo," she says with gentle conviction.

Then you have ambassadors like Lidu Gong from China, who is the library assistant at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa and fluent speaker of the Māori language.

Like a strong Māori orator, he beams at me with "all that is good for Māori is good for all peoples of the land and for peoples of the world."

Who says te reo Māori doesn't have an international appeal?