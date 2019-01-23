One person killed in Whanganui stabbing

Police have launched a homicide investigation after one person was killed and five others injured during a stabbing incident yesterday in Whanganui.

Detective Inspector Paul Baskett says five people were taken to Whanganui Hospital with moderate to serious injuries and a sixth person died at the scene.

“The investigation is in its very early stages, however we can confirm that one person was taken into custody immediately after the incident,” Baskett said in a statement.

Cordons are in place on Wicksteed and Liverpool Street and will remain in place overnight.

Police were called to the incident at 4.15pm yesterday.

They say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter.