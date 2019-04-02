NZR partners with Oceania Rugby to develop the Pacific game

Rugby development programmes in the Pacific are set to get a boost after Oceania Rugby and New Zealand Rugby announced they will work together to deliver programmes in the region.

The partnership is the result of discussions between the two organisations earlier this year looking at how NZR’s ‘Pacific Sporting Partnerships – Sport for Health’ programme and World Rugby’s ‘Get into Rugby’ initiative could be integrated.

Oceania Rugby's general manager Bruce Cook says he's delighted with the new partnership.

"This is an opportunity to harmonise the work rugby is doing in the Pacific and ensure we are getting the best outcomes for our member unions in terms of game development and social and health development benefits for the countries involved," says Cook.

“Our priority is making sure there's clarity about where the programmes fit. This alignment may be different from country to country and will be something we'll develop in conjunction with our member unions.”

NZR Head of Participation and Development Steve Lancaster said the partnership would build on the work the organisation is already doing in the Pacific.

“This is an important step forward to help cement the Pacific Sporting Partnerships programme into the development plans in each of the countries we are operating in. To truly make inroads we need to work closely with all rugby stakeholders and it makes sense that we work closely with Oceania Rugby and their existing programmes.

“Sport is a powerful vehicle to connect with Pacific youth and the work being done by New Zealand Rugby, Oceania Rugby and World Rugby is critical to not only grow the level of participation in rugby but also as a tool to convey important health and social messages," says Lancaster.

Oceania Rugby works closely with many organisations, including Rugby Australia through support from the Australian government to deliver an innovative sport for development programme.

NZR works with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) to deliver the Pacific Sporting Partnerships – Sport for Health programme throughout Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands.