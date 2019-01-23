Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki take another step in Treaty journey

By Rukuwai Tipene-Allen

Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki are taking another step in their Treaty of Waitangi journey by signing a conservation relationship agreement with the Crown on Motutapu Island.

The agreement is a component of Ngāi tai ki tāmaki’s Treaty settlement which was enacted in 2018. 

It is tailored to compliment cultural redress aspects of the settlement and is being signed by the iwi, the Minister of Conservation and Department of Conservation (DOC)..

The agreement means that Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki are to have a meaningful role in influencing policy in a way that is consistent with their mana whenua status and partnership relationship with the Crown.

The partnership supports Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki in establishing an ‘Iwi Conservancy’ over whenua and taonga species within their rohe:

  • Maintaining, enhancing and restoring natural resources. 
  • Managing taonga species and pest control.
  • Conservation advocacy. 
  • Provision of visitor information and protection of wāhi tapu within DOC managed whenua.

