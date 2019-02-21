Muriwhenua calls on Dame Whina Cooper's fighting spirit

Tai Tokerau kapa Muriwhenua want to revive the fighting spirit of Dame Whina Cooper that led to her famous hīkoi from the northern tip of the North Island, all the way to the steps of Parliament in Wellington, in 1974.

In their poi, Te Whaea o Te Motu, acknowledge her efforts to have Māori rights recognised so long ago, and encouraging Aotearoa to now "wake up" to similar issues of this day.

In their wider performance, they also paid tribute to the current Māori MPs from Te Tai Tokerau, urging them to be vigilant in the plight to "stabilise" our Māori communities.