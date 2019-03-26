Mourners farewell the last surviving A Company soldier of the 28th Māori Battalion

The last surviving member of the A Company of the 28th Māori Battalion has passed away.

91 year-old Selwyn Clarke (Te Paatu, Ngāti Kahu) is currently being mourned by the masses at his marae, Te Paatu, south of Kaitāia.

It's said that pain is the price of undying love

The fighting spirit of the last surviving member of the 28th Māori Battalion's A Company will never be forgotten

"If you've got something to say - if it's right or wrong, or if it's going to be taken badly. Say it anyway. Make a stand for what you believe in" says Cherie Tatai, granddaughter of Selwyn Clarke.

War veteran, Selwyn Clarke passed away yesterday at Kaitāia - the sixth passing in his immediate family in the last 12 months.

"It's sort of torn the family apart in some ways, also bought some closer, and it's been a big learning curve especially for the younger ones," says daughter, Yvonne Clarke.

Clarke was at the centre of discussions as to whether he was an active serving member of the 28th Māori Battalion.

There have been numerous Northern war veterans vouching for his involvement as a 14-year-old.

"We didn't know if the stories were true or not, and it wasn't until the last few years, we realised he's getting a war pension he must have been," says his daughter.

Clarke's veteran pension and disability allowance were stopped in November 2016 because he did not respond to a warrant for his arrest over a trespass charge arising from a protest occupation of Kaitaia Airport in 2015. His grandchildren say he fought for what he believed in.

"Know who you are and don't deviate from the path. Right or wrong - as long as you think you're right, go with that," says granddaughter, Joanne Petera.

Clarke made his home at the old gumdigging fields in Waipapakauri. One of his grandchildren says he has left many teachings for future generations.

"We all have something we want to bring out, and he was going to be the man that will do it. Even if you just mention something to him, anything and he'll take it up. If it's going to affect the whānau, if it's going to affect our people, he's going to take it," says Cherie Tatai.

He is survived by his eight children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren

"The way this tangi is going, it's him, you know, it's exactly him," adds his daughter.

The 28th Māori Battalion veteran will be buried in his tribal urupā on Friday.