Miss World NZ places again

Miss World New Zealand has showed her true talent by placing in the Miss World Sports Challenge.

Jessica Tyson, of Te Atihaunui-ā-Pāpārangi, placed in the top 18 out of 118 contestants at the beauty pageant held in Sanya, China.

“I was so proud to make the top group. I’ve been training so hard for this prior to the pageant so all that hard work has paid off, says the 25-year-old.

“Before I came here I was training everyday to prepare for the competition by doing a lot of weight training, running and circuit training.”

As part of the sports competition at Miss World the contestants took part in a beep test, long jump, and sprint races.

The final segment was a swimming race which Tyson won, impressing all of the contestants and judges at the event.

“I used to be a competition swimmer so I was most excited for the swimming and so proud to have won that part of the race.”

So far Tyson has also placed in the Top Model judges section at Miss World and has also been chosen to perform her Dance of Nations poi routine on the final show night.

The final will be held on December 8.