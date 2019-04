Messages of love continue to stream in for former Tuaropaki Trust Chairman Tumanako Wereta.

On Sunday, Wereta passed away at his home in Wellington at the age of 76.

Wereta spent 17 years as chairman of Tuaropaki, a Māori land trust in Mokai near Taupō valued at over $1bil.

Following deliberations between the whānau pani and Trust representatives, it was agreed and supported by Church leaders, that Wereta would remain in Rātana Pā.

His internment will be at Rātana Pā on Thursday.