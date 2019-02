Kua ea - Mātangirau have arrived to Te Matatini ki te Ao after making their first appearance and qualifying in their regional event just last year.

According to the group, themes of identity and forging connections within Wellington are central to their performance.

Their whakaeke is dedicated to their tupuna Timi Kara, or Sir James Caroll, and expresses how they have followed in his footsteps to arrive at parliament, his former place of work.