#MataHaka - PUKANA WĀHINE

By Te Kāea

The pūkana of wāhine is an expression of love, according to haka exponent Hinematioro Nohotima.   

She shares her understanding with Māori Television ahead of Te Matatini ki Te Ao.

  Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    9 days left to watch…
    Te Reo:Advanced

