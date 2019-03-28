Māori Media Shift - Māori Broadcasting Funding

"Mā te huruhuru te manu ka rere - Having feathers is essential for a bird to fly." The renowned Māori proverb is often attributed to the need for funding, which is a key issue for the Māori broadcasting sector currently undergoing major changes as it shifts into the new multi-platform digital space.

The chair of the Māori Broadcasting Agency, Dr. Eruera Prendergast-Tarena says the sector is doing reasonably well and are united in the revitalisation and normalisation of Māori language and customs.

"We fully support the idea" of the government's Māori media sector review he says. "It's time these issues were debated."

The major issue in the review for the agency and the sector is funding.

Dr. Tarena says, "Te Māngai Pāho provides the funding and although the world is shifting, that's not reflected in the amount of funding we get."

"So, one major issue is how to increase funding?"

They are also focused on ways to work together with mainstream funders. Dr. Tarena uses the current Māori language strategy as an example.

He says, "presumably there are two main groups, one being society in general and one being the Māori-speaking community."

"In terms of society in general, by following the Mātāwai model with a crown strategy alongside a Māori-led strategy, you could have a mainstream strategy working alongside a Māori sector strategy."

Te Māngai Pāho believes the future of Māori broadcasting lies in a united approach.

"If there is no forecast, the sector will flounder," says Dr. Tarena. "First is the need to develop, write and evaluate a new forecast to take the Māori media sector into the future. Second, under that common goal, how can all the areas of the sector work together to do more to revitalise the language."

What about diversity within the sector, in particular the delivery of Māori news? Is it fragmented and is it a problem?

He says, "A new protocol is needed to guide the advancement of the Māori media sector."

"I would assume it will thrive by converging and working together. There is no point in contesting."

Dr. Tarena says, "The major challenge ahead of us is how to increase funding to ensure the Māori media sector thrives. Second, how to allocate funding to support them in developing the skills needed for the digital era so that they are prepared for the future."