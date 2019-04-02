MacDonald is adapting quickly to life as a super rugby coach

A little over eight months ago, Leon MacDonald joined the Auckland-based super rugby side as an assistant coach. In December he became the head coach.

Despite suffering three losses to open the season, his side finds themselves in the position on being in the top eight after three consecutive wins.

"We found out pretty early on that the difference between winning and losing at this level is pretty close, and a miss-kick here and there, a little penalty at the wrong time or a set piece malfunction can be all it takes.



"We talked about [how] eventually those little, those close losses can become close wins which was the case," the former Crusader says.

MacDonald welcomes the ups and downs of life as a professional coach in New Zealand's largest city.

"To get up here and get your feet under the desk and get going has been, at times challenging and tough, but it's been very rewarding as well, and I'm loving it."

The Blues current run of form has seen them defeat the Sunwolves before breaking a drought of wins against New Zealand opponents by beating the Highlanders and, most recently, the Stormers.

However, MacDonald is focusing on the challenge that lies ahead in the Waratahs this week, particularly the threat the Sydneysiders pose out wide.

"Foley's kicking game and Folau's ability to retrieve his kicks, they've become pretty dangerous quickly and they're building their game around a pretty physical forward pack as well. I know they'll be hurting after the loss in the weekend."

MacDonald won't name his team until later this week, but he will be in need of a new winger with Tanielu Telea last night suspended for four weeks after a dangerous tackle last week against the Stormers' Dillyn Leyds.

MacDonald accepts the length of punishment handed down to his young winger.

"The rules are there to protect our players, and no different to any of our wingers and fullbacks that want to go up in the air, we want to see them come down safely," he says.

MacDonald isn't short of options to replace Telea.

"Caleb Clarke's coming back from injury, Matt Duffie's coming back as well after a long break and Michael Collins can cover fullback," he says.

The Waratahs and Blues are currently tied on the table with 15 competition points. The Blues are hoping to keep their streak going as they look to reach the playoffs for the first time in eight years.