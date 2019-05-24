Kings takes four awards at Pacific Music Awards

It was a big night in Auckland for Māori and Pacific musicians at the annual Pacific Music Awards last night.

Kings, aka Kingdon Chapple-Wilson (Tūhoe, Te Arawa), took home Best Pacific Male Artist, Best Pacific Song, Most Streamed Song, and Best Producer alongside his co-producer 10A for Kings' album Lov3 & 3go.

The late Queen Sālote Tupou lll, Tonga's longest-ruling Monarch, was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to Pacific music.

The dancer turned singer and songwriter, Razé took home Best Pacific Female Artist and Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist for her single 'Not About You'