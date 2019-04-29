Junior doctors strike, DHBs hopeful for May resolution

All of the country's District Health Boards except Canterbury are being affected by the week-long junior doctors strike that began this morning. Concerns are mounting as negotiations over working conditions and provisions for junior doctors continue.

It's the longest strike yet by the Resident Doctors Association (RDA), over five days this week and affecting hospitals across the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today expressed her concern.

"I'd rather that everyone was at the negotiating table. That's been set down for early May, unfortunately this strike has taken place beforehand."

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) are stepping in to help mediate after talks failed to reach a resolution earlier this month.

DHB Spokesperson Dr Peter Bramley said in a statement to Te Ao that they find it hard to understand why the strike is still going ahead when it's been given a route to settlement.

The PM added that this issue "is being managed by the DHBs" and that "there already has been some resolution".

At the centre of negotiations is the debate about who should determine rosters and training schedules.

The junior doctors want their union to. The DHBs disagree.

Bramley said that the idea that DHBs want to make Resident Medical Officers (RMOs) work longer is nonsense and "we need to work with our junior doctors at a local level to develop local solutions- we can't do that while the national union has a veto."

No one from the RDA was available to speak to Te Ao Māori News on camera today. They plan to stage protests at Auckland and Waikato Hospitals tomorrow before shifting to other centres until the strike lifts on Saturday morning.