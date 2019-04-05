Hokianga big winners in latest Provincial Growth Fund announcement

Hokianga has come up trumps with the latest Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) announcement set to inject millions into the local economy.

Minister of Regional Economic Development Shane Jones is promising 1,150 jobs for the Hokianga region.

The latest PGF annnouncement was made at Waipārera Marae today with Hokianga locals the recipients of three projects funded to increase economic and tourism activity in the region.

"The Hokianga has been shouting out for this for years for that sort of investment," says NZ First leader Winston Peters.

Waipārera Marae, just outside of Panguru, was full to capacity with the announcement that Te Tai Tokerau is getting what the government are labelling the first three Regional Digital Hubs to enable small rural communities are connected for business and acceleration of economic development in the region.

Jones says "What's annoyed me the most is why infrastructure was set up to connect Auckland and Wellington - but not Hokianga?"

It's not just connecting the regions with main centres that is on the cards.

Jones announced today up to $18.5mil from the PGF for water storage to unlock land use potential in and around the Hokianga region.

"We're making sure we've got the investment and the money to back it up," adds Peters.

Jones says the water investment from the PGF will bring in up to $150mil in increased horticultural earnings and 1,150 jobs to the region- many of which will be taken up by Māori.

"The marae in the south have told me that they were apprehensive that the efforts of the marae would be ignored by the government. I don't know where that idea came from," says Jones.

A further eleven marae in Northland are set to get connected as well.

"The problem is the marae are not fast enough. We are waiting for them to engage," says Jones.

A further investment of $3.2mil from the PGF was also announced today for the main arterial route, State Highway 12 in and around the Hokianga.