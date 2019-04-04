To the highest bidder! Harawira, Brash and a fishing charter

Mana Party leader Hone Harawira and former National leader Don Brash are headlining a fundraising effort for junior league in the Far North.

The fundraiser includes an auction for the opportunity to take some of New Zealand's most recognisable politicians, sports stars and TV personalities out fishing.

Participants will be able to bid for the chance to join the unlikely pair on a fishing trip.

"All of my Facebook friends are going to me, 'you know how it goes Hone - two go fishing, one comes back'," says CEO of Tai Tokerau Rugby League, Harawira.

There are plenty of nibbles already, preliminary bidding currently stands at $5,000.

The pair are possibly the biggest catch in a lineup of stars organised by former National MP Michelle Boag and Harawira.

"We just don't have any money, we're out of the loop, Sport NZ and Sport Northland, they deny us access to money- so we've got to go and get our own," says Harawira.

According to the former MP, 30 familiar faces will all go under the auction to raise funds at Auckland's swanky eatery, Headquarters.

Other celebrity pairs include heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker and Monty Betham, Destiny Church leaders, Bishop Brian Tāmaki and Pastor Hannah Tāmaki, former All Black lock Ali WIlliams and Rugby World Cup winning coach, SIr Graham Henry and more.

"We've got some divas, our very own divas Paula Bennett, Dame Julie Christie and of course our own Lance O'Sullivan."

From only three senior clubs in 2015, the TRL is building towards a 16-team competition in 2022.

However this year, Harawira says that a huge focus is on building the game in the Far North for 5-17 year olds.

"All of the celebrities that put their name up will get a regular report on what's happening, we'll establish a Facebook and make sure they're all connected to it so they can see what's happening with what we're trying to do here."

90s pop heroines, True Bliss will perform at the swanky Auckland event on Sunday evening. Harawira says he is indebted for what the initiative will provide for the children of the Far North.

"Some gear, some coaching expenses, some travel, people are really pōhara up here. Just trying to get them into our competitions, trying to get them away to our Māori Nationals- so that's what it's all for to organise to make that all happen."