He Rau Mahara arrives to Firenze cemetery

Over 1,600 soldiers from Commonwealth countries are buried in this cemetery in Firenze. 25 are from the 28th Battalion.

For those visiting, it's hard to hold back the tears after arriving at the cemetery.

In the next couple of days, the group will be travelling to Cassino approximately 300km south to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the battle at Monte Cassino.

Over 200 New Zealanders are expected to attend the event. The minister leading the delegation is NZ Defence Minister Ron Mark.

Also travelling with them will be last surviving vet of B Company, Bob Gillies from Te Arawa and Kahungnunu.

