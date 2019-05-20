Hākinakina - Weekend sports recap - May 20

It was only a couple of weeks ago that it was no fun at all to be an Auckland rugby or league supporter – but today they can boast they have the only teams that won over the weekend.

NRL

The Warriors made it two in a row for the first time this year with a 30-10 win over the Panthers in Penrith on Friday night. Looks like Kodi Nikorima is turning out to be a good investment, with the half scoring his first try for the club in the win. The result moves the Warriors up to tenth on the NRL ladder, two points outside the top eight.

The Rabbitohs moved to the top of the ladder with their 16-12 win over the Raiders in Canberra. Meanwhile, the Broncos upset the Roosters 15-10, the Bulldogs beat the Titans 22-16, the Cowboys beat the Eels 17-10, the Knights thrashed the Dragons 45-12 and the Sea Eagles beat the Sharks 24-14.

Super Rugby

Yes, believe it or not but the Blues were the only NZ team to win over the weekend. It came at the expense of the Chiefs, whose finals aspirations were ended with the 23-8 result at Eden Park on Saturday night. It was a bitter blow for the Chiefs, who welcomed back All Black flanker Sam Cane but couldn’t get any sort of rhythm going in the second half.

Hurricanes fans would have been disappointed with their team’s poor showing in losing 28-20 to Los Jaguares in Wellington on Friday, but even more so on Sunday morning when the Crusaders drew 19-all with the Stormers in Cape Town. It meant the Canes missed a golden opportunity to make up ground on the defending champions and perhaps snatch home ground advantage for the finals.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders went down 38-29 to the Lions in Johannesburg in a match that had some rather questionable refereeing decisions.

ANZ Netball Premiership

There was no fairytale finish for legendary Magic captain Casey Kopua in her final outing at domestic level. In her 187th and last match at this level, Kopua’s side lost 60-48 to the Tactix, in what was the final match for both sides for the season.

The match tonight sees the Mystics play the Pulse in Auckland, and the Steel play the Stars in Invercargill in their last matches before the finals.