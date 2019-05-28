Former Hawke's Bay rugby player's 4-year ban quashed

Former Hawke's Bay rugby player Paratene Edwards has succeeded in overturning an anti-doping decision that stopped him from playing the sport for four years.

New Zealand Rugby's post-hearing review body accepted Edwards' request to review the decision made in November 2018 about six anti-doping charges brought by Drug-Free Sport NZ.

Edwards was alleged to have bought prohibited substances in 2014 and 2015. However, Edwards did not take part in the original hearing, which resulted in a four-year ban, commencing 21 September 2017.

He explained to the review body that he had been in a car accident and had not been able to access communications relating to that hearing, which is why he didn't take part.

Submissions from Edwards and witnesses were able to satisfy the review body that he was not playing or coaching rugby at the alleged time, and that he had been registered to his former Hawke's Bay club without his knowledge or consent.

Given those findings, the review body accepted that Edwards was not subject to New Zealand Rugby's anti-doping rules at the relevant time, and quashed the original decision and sanction.