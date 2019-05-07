Concerns for missing children in Napier

Daytona and Kingston Kerehoma. Photo source: NZ Police

Police are asking for the public's help to find two missing children from Napier.

Kingston and Daytona Kerehoma were last seen on Monday afternoon near Richmond School in Maraenui, police say.

“Kingston is 11-years-old, around 100cm tall and of a slim build,” police said in a statement.

He has short black hair and was last seen wearing his Richmond School uniform, a dark t-shirt and shorts.

Meanwhile, Daytona is eight-years-old, around 100cm tall and of a slim build.

"She has dark, shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing her uniform with a black Warriors jacket and a red beanie."

Both children were last seen carrying their school backpacks.

Police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kingston and Daytona to call 111.