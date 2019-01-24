Casketeers undertake hunt for thieves

Francis Tipene, star of the hit reality series The Casketeers, has taken to Facebook in the hope that his beloved pot plants will be returned.

The two pot plants, valued at $500 each, were stolen from outside Tipene Funerals, their Onehunga funeral home last night just before 11pm.

Francis and his co-star wife Kaiora Tipene are the owners of the funeral home.

Kaiora says that although she finds the whole debacle a little amusing, she asks why anyone would want to steal from a funeral home in the first place.

"It’s a disrespectful act because we go out of our way to beautify our premises and it’s always with our whānau in mind. So when you steal from us you’re directly stealing from our loved ones.

"We’re going to social media in the hope that someone recognises the car and/or culprits."

Fans of the show know that Francis prides himself on ensuring his funeral homes are immaculate, inside and out- and can often be seen with his trusty leaf blower in tow.

The Facebook post has sparked outrage from many Casketeers followers, some instead choosing see the humourous side of the incident.

Kaiora told Te Kāea the pot plants contain artificial stones and plants.

Francis is asking for anyone who knows anything about the disappearance of his prized pot plants to let them know immediately.