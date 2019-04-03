Blues and Warriors offer two-for-one tickets this weekend

Captains unite – Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Blues Co-Captains Patrick Tuipulotu and Blake Gibson.

The Blues and Warriors are offering a cross-code experience for this weekend’s double-header against two Australian sides.

For the price of one ticket, members and fans of both the Blues and the Warriors can attend each other’s match this weekend.

The Warriors take on the Gold Coast Titans Mt Smart Stadium on Friday while the Blues host the Waratahs in the Super Rugby at Eden Park on Saturday.

The two clubs have joined to offer fans entry to both games with a ticket to either game. Anyone with a valid ticket for the Blues match this weekend including all 2019 season members can gain entry to the Warriors game, and ticket holders and members of the Warriors can scan their match ticket for entry to Eden Park on Saturday night.

“The two clubs work together and explore opportunities when we can,” says Blues chief executive Michael Redman, “Some of our loyal fans also follow the fortunes of the Warriors and this is a chance to support them, and likewise this is an enormous opportunity for the general sports fans to support the Warriors on Friday and the Blues on Saturday for the price of one ticket."

The Warriors are right behind the unique opportunity.

“We are hugely excited about this initiative and what it means for our members and sports fans in Auckland,” says Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“We are always searching for new ways to add value for our fans and encourage them to attend games. We don’t see the Blues as our competition.

“We’d prefer to work with them and hopefully this is just the start of things to come. Ultimately, we want fans in Auckland to get along to live sport and get behind both teams.”