2019 New Zealand Hip Hop Dance Champs kick off

The 2019 New Zealand Hip Hop Dance Championship kicks off today, with over 113 crews performing. Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau City will be “action central” for the competition.



Presented by Hip hop International New Zealand, today's proceedings begin with the junior division, followed by the varsity and then adult divisions.

Dancers from all over the country have descended in droves determined to win a place representing Aotearoa at the HHI World Dance Championships in Phoenix, Arizona in August 2019.

Every year over 50 countries and thousands of dancers participate in the US competition.

The NZ championship finals will be held on Thursday.