Rangatahi to benefit from $13mil funding boost

By Regan Paranihi

The government has announced that $13.2mil from the Provincial Growth Fund will go to He Poutama Rangatahi, as part of Te Ara Maihi, a wider skills, and employment initiative.

Employment Minister Willie Jackson says, “This boost to He Poutama Rangatahi reflects our government’s commitment to reducing youth unemployment and helping those young people who need extra support on the way to employment.  Getting more rangatahi into fulfilling and long-term work benefits us all.

“The investment by the Provincial Growth Fund will help enable He Poutama Rangatahi to support even more young people who are not in employment, education or training.  It will match these young people with real and enduring jobs which will help them reach their full potential.”

“We’re committed to turning the tide on youth unemployment and empowering more rangatahi in the regions to find meaningful work,” says Jackson.

