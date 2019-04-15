Integrating te reo Māori into the education sector

The government has announced today that they have begun delivering on a plan to integrate te reo Māori across the education system with the launch of Te Ahu o te Reo Māori.

Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis says Te Ahu o te Reo Māori is designed to improve all levels of Māori language ability across the education workforce.

A kura reo-type learning programme will be made available to staff and support will be provided from a group of experts, with learning experiences being delivered through wānanga and online learning support.

Davis says, "This government has made it clear that by 2025 te reo Māori will be an integral part of all students’ education. With the launch of Te Ahu o te Reo Māori today, we have begun delivering on that commitment."

"We know there is increasing demand from students and whānau, Māori and non-Māori, to provide more te reo Māori in learning environments.

"The first step is ensuring that our workforce can comfortably use some level of te reo correctly with their students and, over time, increasingly incorporating te reo Māori into teaching practices and programmes."

Waikato, Taranaki-Whanganui, Kapiti-Horowhenua, and Te Waipounamu will be running the Te Ahu o te Reo Māori programme.

It will also be available to all teaching and school support staff from early learning, kōhanga reo through to secondary school and wharekura.

Davis says, "This recognises that every staff member of a school or kura has an opportunity to use te reo the right way, to improve their interactions and relationships with students, parents and whānau.

"I encourage staff to make the most of this opportunity and register for one of the regional initiatives being delivered this year.

"This is about strengthening our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, empowering our workforce and- most importantly- giving our young people a chance to learn their reo and better supporting them to succeed in education as Māori."

Registrations for Te Ahu o te Reo Māori are available until Wednesday 24 May via www.education.govt.nz