Distance learning offers hope for NCEA blues

Nervous students around Aotearoa awoke today to the news that their 2018 NCEA results are now available.

The news is likely to hit hard for those who find themselves a tantilising few credits short of receiving their qualification.

However, all is not lost!

Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu, New Zealand’s state distance education provider, is offering a range of internal standards across subjects including Science, English and Maths, and has helped hundreds of students gain qualifications.

“A young person might have just missed on getting NCEA by a few credits,” says Te Kura Chief Executive Mike Hollings. “This can be stressful, and set back plans for further study, training or employment. We want to give them another opportunity to succeed.”

Summer School is delivered through Te Kura’s award-winning online learning environment, and qualified subject teachers are available to answer questions and assess work.

“A great aspect of online learning is that, with a device and internet access, you can learn from anywhere and anytime,” says Hollings.

Students can find out more at https://www.tekura.school.nz/