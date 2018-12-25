NZ Breakers take time-out for whānau this Xmas

Kua whai wā whakatā te kapa SKYCITY Breakers ki te paku whakatā i tēnei te wā e pokea kahatia ana te kapa Poitūkohu. I tae ake tā mātau karere, a Ruth Smith ki te kōrero tahi ki ētahi o ngā kaitākaro o te kapa mō ā rātau mahi me ō rātau tūmanako mō te Kirihimete.

Me paku whakatā te kapa Breakers ka tika nō muti mai i ngā piki me ngā heke o te whatinga ā moroki nei.

Hei tā tePouārai o te Kapa Breakers a Shea Ili, “We get four days off AND Christmas means to me - everything. It's family time.”

E mahi tonu ana te kapa Breakers i ngā hararei, nā whai anō i hirahira ai te rā o te Kirihimete ki ngā kaitākaro o te kapa.

E ai ki te Poumua o te Kapa Breakers a Jordan Ngātai, “It's not very often I get to spend time with family, especially at this time of the year. Just being with them, seeing all of my nieces and nephews being happy. It's an awesome thing that I can't replace.”

I tuari mai te pōtiki o te kapa a Kruz Perrot-Hunt i ngā whakahaerenga o te rā Kirihimete.

“Christmas is a big thing for me. Me and my family, we always go out for breakfast. This year where going out to the beach and just doing activities together. It's all about being with family and sharing and it's a great opportunity just to hang out with the family and just be us and be real.”

Ka pai ki te poumua o te kapa, ki a Jordan Ngatai ki te whakatairanga i te wairua Kirihimete.

Hei tā Ngatai, “So, Christmas for me, I'm basically this hat Santa Claus because I'm the one giving all the presents.”

Ā, he kārere tā te kapa ki te motu whānui, “Shout out to the fans of the SKYCITY Breakers and hope everybody has a very merry Christmas.”

Hoki ake ai te kapa ki te kōri i ngā rangi tata nei ki te whakatika mō te kēmu ka tū hai te Rātapu.