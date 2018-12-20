He kaiurungi, he kaiako

Kua whakaingoatia a Kiwi Campbell o Horouta Waka Hoe ki Tūranga ki ngā whiringa whāiti mō ngā tohu tākaro o Halberg.

Ahakoa te aha, ko Kiwi Campbell tērā e ū tonu ana hei kaiako waka ama.

“The passion the drive really comes from our grassroots levels, our rangatahi kids, seeing them grow that's where champions start transitioning through the grades”, tā Kiwi Campbell.

Kua tohua ia ki ngā whiringa whāiti mō āna mahi whakaako i te kapa wāhine toa o Aotearoa, ngā toa o te ao.

“It's really awesome to see our sport footing among some of our mainstream sports so to see us up on this level, I remember back in the days we were a small sport but now it has really grown in New Zealand”, te kī a Campbell.

He rite tonu tā te pūkaha nei whakaheke werawera ki te karapu o Horouta Waka Hoe.

Kiwi Campbell says, “A lot of passion, commitment, dedication, a lot of planning that goes into things, a huge amount of time and energy to be producing top athletes on a world stage”, tā Campbell.

Hei tā Campbell he poipoi rangatahi te mahi kia mau tonu rātau ki te ara tika.

“I think for our Māori kids and other cultures, it's actually helping them transition through life, building good values for them to make good decisions as they become adults and for them to give back to their community”, te kī a Campbell.

Hei te 21 o Pēpuere tū ai ngā tohu Halberg ki Tāmaki Makaurau.