E nanaiore atu ana kia puta ai te tauiho ki mua

E kainamu mai nei te whakataetae waka ama hoe roa ā-ao, me te aha, e haratau ana ngā ope rangatahi e rua o Horouta Waka Hoe i Tūranga ka tū hei māngai mō Aotearoa.

Kua eke nei a Hinetakurua ki Tūranga, heoi anō tā ngā kaihoe rangatahi nei he pupuri i te kakau o te hoe, kia eke tangaroa.

Hei tā Te Aho Tuterangiwhiu Paenga, “He mea pai kia oho moata, he mea hauora ki te tinana, ka tino harikoa ka tino hauroa te tinana, ae he pērā tō mātau me kī lifestyle, he ngākaunui tāku me taku tīma ki wēnei momo hākinakina.”

He rite tonu te haratau a ngā kaihoe nei kia waia ai te tinana mō te hoe roa he tekau mā rua kiromita te tawhiti.

“He roa te wā ki te whakaaro te mahi tahi he mea nui i roto i ēnei momo mahi roa. Me oma roa ia rā, hoe roa ia rā, kai me hauora, me te inu i te wai, maha te wai.

Ko ngā tīma rangatahi e rua nei ngā toa i te whakataetae hoe roa o Aotearoa i te Āperira. Ka mutu, me manawa roa e eke ai ki angitū.

Ko tā Mikayla Timoti o Tūhoe, “A lot more of a head game, a lot more of an endurance game as well, just have to have a really good caller, a really good motivated team to keep wanting to go and who all have the same focus to strive for the end goal.”

E nanaiore atu ana ngā ope hoe e rua nei kia puta ai te tauihu ki mua.

“Always to get that number one result of winning, hopefully, but also having a good time out there especially if we go over to Australia where it will be surf, hopefully big waters, have fun enjoy yourself but end goal is always to win”, te kī a Mikayla Timoti.

Hei te Ākuhata tū ai te whakataetae hoe roa i Mooloolaba, i te whenua o ngā iwi moemoeā.