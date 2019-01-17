He whakakore i ngā mihini petipeti ki te Tai Rāwhiti te hiahia a te rōpū Kapai Kaiti ina hoki ko te hapori Māori kē te papa. E whai ana tēnei i te whakakapinga o te ratonga haumanu mate waranga o Te Ara Tika, ā, hei tā te heamana o Kapai Kaitī, tā Elizabeth Crawford kua kore kē te ara oranga mō te hunga warawara ki Tūranga.

Whakakorea ngā mihīni petipeti ki Te Tairāwhiti, koia te karanga a Lizz Crawford kua whitu tau nei e mahi ana ki ngā ratonga petipeti.

“One person will be doing the $20 a week, next minute they're borrowing to keep that pokie play going, their children are going to need food so there's another borrow and so it sets up like that and it really destroys the family” te kī a Elizabeth Crawford.

Heoi kāre te katoa i te whakaae he kino noa iho ka puta i ngā mihīni petipeti.

Hei tā te kaiwhakahaere o te Karapu Whakauruuru hei tā Debbie Light, “We've sent people over to Australia for rowing, we've sent them to karate competitions, without gaming then we probably wouldn't be able to do those things for our members and the community”.

Mō ngā mema anake te Karapu Whakauruuru, arā, ka mātaki ngā kaimahi i ngā mahi petipeti.

Ko Crawford te kaiwhakahere ki Te Ara Tika i mua i te aukatitanga o te kirimana ki te Manatū Hauora.

Nā Te Ara Tika rātau ko Kapai Kaiti ngā mīhini petipeti i pana i te hokomaha o Kaitī.

Hei tāna me whai tautoko ā kanohi te hunga Māori e raru ana.

“Tairāwhiti has a huge Māori population and it's culturally inappropriate to direct to a 0800 number”, te kī a Elizabeth Crawford.

Ko te manako ia a te Manatū Hauora hei te Aranga tū ai tētahi atu ratonga ā-kanohi ki Tūranga.

Mehemea kai te mōhio koe ki tētahi e ngaua ana e ngā mahi petipeti, he kaiāwhina ā-wāea e wātea ana i ngā katoa ki 0800 654 655, pātuhi rānei ki te Gambling Helpline ki 8006.