Tokotoru o te whānau Leonard i eke i Ngā Tohu Pouaka Whakaa o Aotearoa

Kei te hīkaka te whānau Leonard a Susan, Carmen rātou ko Wayne Leonard i tā ratou rironga i ētahi whiwhinga ki ngā tohu pouaka whakaata o Aotearoa.

E ai ki aua kaihautū, kaitohu hoki nō Te Arawa me Rangitāne, he momo whakaheke te angitū.

“I grew up learning that I needed to put on an event cause that's what my father did,” i mea atu a Wayne, “and to make a programme that people would want to see, or be involved with and then try and shoot it.

Ko Wayne te kaiwhakahaere mō te Whakapāhotanga Arorangi atu a Whakaata Māori o te karakia ata hāpara o ANZAC i tēnei tau, te toa whakaihuwaka mō te Whakapāhotanga Arorangi Pai Rawa atu.

He toa whakaihuwaka i ngā hōtaka maha a Carmen, te kaiwhakahaere matua mō ngā hōtaka The Stories of Ruapekapeka, The Casketeers, Coast New Zealand me The Dance Exponents - Why Does Love?

“I spent a lot of time with dad at various different shows that he worked on producing, directing, "On the Mat" that's where it started I was the cabler,” te kupu a Carmen.

He ika ā-whiro tō rātou matua, a Ernie Leonard i te ao pāpāho. Hei kaiwhakataki mō te hōtaka On the Mat, te tumuwhakarae tuatahi mō te wāhanga Māori i Te Reo Tāktaki.

“Tangi are magical,” i korero atu a Susan.

“And the way that we as Māori grieve is really beautiful and I'm not afraid of death. And we just treat it with deep respect.”

He pānga nui tōna rironga atu e rua tekau mā whā tau ki muri ki tana kōhine a Susan, nāna te hōtaka o The Casketeers i tohutohu, arā te toa mō te Terenga Motuhenga Motuhake.

Kāore e kore ka ora tonu ngā mahi i tuku iho nei.