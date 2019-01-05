Me puta te karanga me mutu te whakamahi pokanoa i te ahurea Māori

Me aukati te whakamahi pokanoa i ngā ahurea Māori. Koira te whiu a tētahi Māngai Take Waitohu Māori, a Karaitiana Taiuru ki ētehi pakihi i Aotearoa, otia, he mea tautoko hoki e ngāi Māori.

Ē ai ki a Taiuru, ko BP me Te Ware Whare ētahi o aua pakihi.

“I think it's disgusting because you got to go to the right place. At least, that's not the right place,” te whui a Hare Akarana o Ngāti Whātua.

“They might have got permission but I want to see it on the paper saying that it was permissive for them to do that.”

“It's kiwiana almost to a degree, that's what I see immediately,” te kupu a Cory Looker nō Ngāpuhi.

“But because it's on the side of a bag you have to consider how it got there.”

I mea atu a Judith Morunga of Ngāpuhi, “I think it's wrong because our own Māori people should be using those, otherwise it gets lost to foreigners.”

Ko ngā tohu o te tiki i te kite a Te Ware Whare, i ngā pānui whakatairanga i te toa BP me te pātara hanga tiki nei o Tītoki Wihike ngētehi o ngā pakihi e ai ki a Taiuru kei te whakamahi pokanoa i te ahurea Māori.

“They need to consult with Māori,” i kōrer atu ia.

“They need to as part of their Q & A as part of their branding they need to consider whatever products they're using is appropriate for Māori, and if it's offensive or appropriation then they should reconsider their branding.”

“I don't think that's good at all. Umm to have anything of our (Māori) nature on waipiro is not good,” te korero a Looker.

E ai ki a Taiuru kei te whakamahi pokanoa i ngā ahurea iwi taketake o te ao, ā, me anga whakamua te kāwanatanga i te kerēme Waitangi o 262 mō ngā mōtika ahurea Māori.

“When we consider the customary point of view I don't think I'm being precious,” i kī atu ia.

“It is offensive to some people, some Māori and it is something that with a little bit of education and consideration, New Zealand businesses can stop cultural appropriation.”

E ai ki tētehi māngai o te kamupene BP ki Te Kāea, ko ngā tohu o te tiki i whakamahia i ngā pānui whakatairanga i ngētehi o ō rātou toa 2Go, ā, i aro pū ngā kai-mahi pānui ki ngā tikanga Māori i tohua.

Wheoi i te marama o Oketopa kua hipa i tangohia ngā pānui, kei ngākau pōuri te tangata.

“I think that if you are gonna to ride on the backs of years of people cultivating a culture and getting a dollar out of it, somewhere along the line you need to front up,” says Looker.

Tē taea Te Ware Whare te whakahoki kōrero atu, wheoi, ka tohe tonu a Taiuru i te take.