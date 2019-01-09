Me piki ake te utu ora ki ngā kaimahi uru huarākau

Me piki ake te kāwanatanga i te utu ora a ngā kaimahi uru huarākau kia ora ai te whānau.

He utu whāngai e tika ana mā ngā kaimahi me o rātou whānau.

E ai ki te hēkeretari o te uniana a Maurice Davis me whai manawarū mā ngā kaimahi.

“You’re working poor and that's the problem with industries like this,” i mea atu a Davis.

“It's become bottom feeding type of industry and we need to lift the standard and lift it to where people actually have a bit of dignity in work.”

Ia tau ia tau he uaua mā ngā kaiwhakatō huarākau ki te kimi kaimahi hei whakatutuki i ngā mahi katoa.

“Orchards have two seasons the pruning and the harvesting,” i kī atu a Davis.

“Essentially it's all entry rates stuff and because of the narrow window that you have because you can't control seasons.”

Nō tērā tau nō te marama o Noema, i whiwhi mahi ai ngā kaimahi huarākau nō Te Moananui a Kiwa, tekau mā rua mano e waru rau e rima tekau ki ngā uru huarākau i Aotearoa.

“Open up the kaupapa for overseas workers and then everythings solved, then you have the problem again see,” i kōrer atu te minita Take Mahi a Willie Jackson.

“So we want to have a strategy that is about labour force in New Zealand first and foremost.”

“Nobody wants to give up a job to go and work there, or come off the dole, go and work there, then try and get back on the dole,” te kupu a Davis, “so somehow or rather we've got to find a way forward to keep workers working.”

E ai ki a Davis anō me hanga tētehi paerewa ā motu mō te utu me ngā tuāhua mahi.