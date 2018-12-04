Me pēhea rā e whakatika ai te pūnaha ture ki Aotearoa?

Kei te whakarongo atu a Te Uepū Hāpai i te Ora ki ngā kōrero a hapori ki Te Tairāwhiti, arā hei tā Julia Whaipooti o te rōpū rā, koia tētahi o ngā rohe e kaha pokea nei e pūnaha ture.

Hei tā tākuta Carwyn Jones (Ngāti Kahungunu) o Te Uepū, “People are telling us that somethings not working they're not getting what they want from the justice system it's not doing its job properly.”

Ko Tim Marshall te tumuaki ki rōpū whakarauora tāne ki Tūranganui, arā, a Tauwahi. Hei tāna, “A lot of the people that go to prison are in there for relatively minor things but that they've done a number of times, and then they go to prison for a short time if you're in prison for 6 months or so you're not going to get anything much that's rehabilitative”.

Kei te whakarongo atu Te Uepū ki te hunga kua whai wheako i te pūnaha ture, ki ngā kaihara, ki te hunga kua pāngia e te hara, otirā ki te hunga e whakapau kaha ana i ērā mahi.

Koia tā Marshall, “Quite a number of them have been through the justice system or are still going through that system including men who have spent half of their lives in prison and so are able to share some of their stories with the panel and hopefully that leads to some real change in the justice system”.

Hei tā Julia Whaipooti o Te Uepū ka tika kia whai wāhi atu ai ngā reo o ngā hapori ā-rohe, kia tūtohu atu me pēhea e whakawhanake ai i te pūnaha ture, kia tika ai mō ngā whānau.

“So that's why it's even more important for us as an advisory group to make sure we hearing from whānau in the rohe about what would work for here because we can't have solutions that don't involve the people that are most effected” te kī a Whaipooti.

Hei tā Marshall, “There's a whole context to people that offend and break the law and we need to understand that wider context, and especially in a community like Tairāwhiti that we have and that whānau have had for generations you know.”

Hei tā Tim Marhshall kua whati ētahi peka o te pūnaha ture, arā tokomaha ngā tāne e hinga ana ki rō kōti, ka mutu ka mauheretia. Hei tāna anō hei tā Marshall kei roto kē i ngā hapori te rongoā hei whakatika i ēnei raruraru.

“I suppose our message to Govt. is we need them to support some of that in a long-term sustainable way, so that we can make the differences that we're already seeing for some whānau for the long haul”, te kī a Marshall.

Ka haere tonu Te Uepū i te motu, kātahi ka whakaputa i ngā kitenga, ka whakamōhio atu ki te minita take ture.