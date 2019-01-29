Māpuna ana te wai, he koura ki tawhiti

He kaikauhoe a Bronagh Ryan o Ngāti Porou whai ana i te ara ki ngā taumāhekeheke o te ao ka tū ki Hapane a tērā tau. Ka kōrero ia e pā ana ki te rautaki e tutuki ai ngā mahi ako, te whakawhanunga ki ngā hoa otirā te whakataetae ki te taumata tiketike.

Māpuna ana ngā terenga wai i tēnei uri o Waipu kōkā huhua, i a ia e whai ana i te koura ki pae tawhiti.

“I really do want to crack 2020 Olympics, that's definitely on the cards for me at the moment definitely working hard with my coach at the moment to get myself in a good position for our trials next year.”

I a ia e ruku ana i te hōhonutanga, ki tā Bronagh Ryan titiro kei te taha hinengaro kē te mahi uaua.

“The physical training you know what to expect and how to push yourself but it's the mental barriers that you have to overcome the it's very much forcing yourself to knuckle down sometimes and just suck it up.”

Nō te tau kua taha ake nei tae atu a Bronagh Ryan ki te Taumāhekeheke Hoa Whenua, ki reira tūtaki atu ai ki ngā toa kauhoe o te ao.

“It was crazy to me to see people who are just like me, they're just had a bit more experienced, they've been at it a bit longer and they've managed to achieve their goals and so it was the most exciting thing to actually experience.”

Rua tekau mā toru ōna tau, kei te whai i tana tohu mātauranga tuatoru, arā hei tāna mā te rautaki e tutuki ai.

“So I'm up at ten to five and then we start training at six, we train for two hours and if I'm at uni that morning I got straight to uni from swimming, and then we're back in the afternoon for another two hour training.”

He kupu akiaki āna ki ngā kōhine Māori e whai ana i ōna punawae.

“Find your passion and keep on going even when it doesn't go right it's not a straight line to get to where you want to go there's always bumps in the road.”

Kei te haratau ia mō ngā whakataetae ā ao ka tū a tēnei tau.