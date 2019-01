Miria Flavell, daughter of former Maori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell, is a young up-and-coming entrepreneur, who recently established her own clothing label for women.

She became a hit on social media after posting a make-up tutorial on YouTube in te reo Māori.

Now, she's looking to establish men's and kids ranges.

Miria spoke with Te Kāea about how adding a Māori flavour to her passion has helped her succeed.