Mā te hanga tika i ngā hīnaki koura e toitū ai ngā mahi hī ika

Kei te akiaki Te Tini a Tangaroa i ngā kai hī ika kia whai i ngā ture hīnaki koura. Hei tā te Āpiha Matua o Te Tini a Tangaroa ki Te Tairāwhiti hei tā Richard Ratapu, e tekau ngā hīnaki ka tangohia e rātau ia marama nā te mea kāre i te tika te hanga.

Ki ngā hīnaki koura a te tangata kāre i a ia he whakaaetanga, me 140mm te roa, me 54mm te whānui o ngā putanga ki ia taha.

Hei tā Ratapu, “Ka taea ngā koura iti te puta ki waho i ngā escape hatches, ko tērā te mea nui ngā escape hatches, mēnā ka iti, ka hopuniga te hīnaki ngā mea katoa”.

Ko tā te Āpiha a Te Tina a Tangaroa ko tā Willie Waitoa, “...and for a commercial they can have a little bit bigger, that's usually a 200mm by 54mm”.

He mahi tirotiro ki tēnei kaipuke ka mutu kei te tika ngā mahi.

Hei tā Waitoa, “I was just checking the escape gaps, were right on those commercial fishing pots, also watching them measure fish, and return undersized fish. On that boat today seemed like everything was going well”.

Ko tā te Āpiha o Te Tini a Tangaroa hei tā Jordan Cooper mā ngā tikanga e toitū ai ngā mahi hī ika.

“A whole part of us getting on board looking at his paperwork, someone looking at the amount of crayfish that he has on board also the gear that he has that it is all within the regulations is part of making sure that our fisheries are sustainable”, te kī a Cooper.

Kei te akiaki a Rātapu i ngā kai hī koura kia tirohia ngā tikanga hīnaki koura kia tika ai.

Hei tā Richard Ratapu, “Haere ki te hoko i te hīnaki koura i te wāhi tika, kaua e mahi noa iho, kaua e mauria ngā mea ki runga ki te huna ngā escape gaps”.

Ko tā Willie Waitoa, “What the regulation says is that you have to have a name and an initial on the pot, voluntary to put a phone number on but a phone number is good so if we do have a phone number on the pot we'll generally give them a ring”.

Kei te whārangi ipurangi a Te Tini a Tangaroa ngā tikanga hīnaki koura