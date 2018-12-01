Ngā kaupapa: Christmas, Prison

Kua tīmata kē ngā whakanuinga o te kirihimete mō ngā whānau e 300 o Anahera Rākau

Mānia Clarke
  • Tāmaki Makaurau

Ki Tāmaki Makaurau, kua tīmata kē ngā whakatairanga manamanahau o te wā mō ngā whānau e toru rau o te hunga mauhere. Mō te wā tuatahi ka tū ngā whakamānawa o te kirihimete o Anahera Rākau, ki te marae o Mataatua i Māngere.

Hei tā Monty Hone o Ngāti Awa ko te kaupapa, hei tuku i te manahau ki ngā whānau e noho toimaha ana.

“Mō rātou ngā tamariki, ō rātou hoa rangatira e noho tonu kē i waho i roto i ngā hapori, nō reira he taumaha,” i mea atu ia.

“Me whakaaro nui tēnā mahi o ngā wāhine.”

Kua tekau mā whā tau te kaupapa ā-motu o Rākau Anahera i raro i te maru o Prison Fellowship NZ e takoha perehana kua takohatia kētia e te marea, ki ngā tamariki o te hunga mauhere.

I tēnei tau e manaaki ana rātou i ngā whānau e toru mano.

“They're often stigmatised, bullied, they're brought up often by women on their own, or too young, or by nannies,” i kī atu te Kaiwhakahaere ā-motu o Prison Fellowship o Aotearoa a Marama Parore.

“They miss their parent, often when their parent is arrested they don't know where their parent has gone.”

A, e puku mahi ana ngā kaimahi a Hanakoko ki te whakarite taonga mō ngā tamariki kotahi rau e rima tekau, kotahi marama te pakeke ki ngā tau tekau mā ono.

“It’s community, community,” i korero atu a Peter Rakanui of Angel Tree.

“We've had so much generous donors from within the church, from businesses, from local community here, Tāmaki Makaurau.”

Mō te wā tuatahi kua whakaritea ngā mahi harakoakoa.

“You give a ticket, that ticket lets you play a game, depending on how well you do you get another ticket, and exchange it for a present,” te kupu a Rakanui.

“They can get anything from something crafty or toys, up to they can get a bike.  We've had lots of bikes donated.”

Ko te matape ka whakahaerehia ngā whakatairanga o Matariki mō ngā whānau ā tērā tau.

