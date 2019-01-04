Kua puta te karanga ki te kāwanatanga ki te whakatū putea hei whakakore i te noho pōkaikaha a ngā tamariki

Kei te kōkiri te tumuwhakarae o Whāngaihia te Matekai i te kāwanatanga ki te whakatū tahua putea hei whāngai i ngā tamariki i roto i ngā kura katoa.

Otia, kua whakamānawahia te poukōkiri i ngā kai i roto i ngā kura a Laurie Wharemate-Keung ki te tohu New Zealand Order of Merit, mō āna mahi hāpai i ngā tamariki.

He hupa me te paraoa noa hei whāngai i te hinengaro me ngā rā kei tua.

“Our kids, especially those who are struggling have a kai at school to help them with their education and learning and really my hope is that all these kids can reach their potential,” i kī atu ia.

E ai ki te Rīpoata Tamariki Pōkaikaha hōu tōna kotahi rau e iwa tekau mano ngā tamariki i Aoteroa kāore e nanea ana a tia.

“Over 70 percent of other OECD countries have a school food programme in place. And we feel it's really important for New Zealand to have that in place too.”

Rongo pū ana a Wharemate Keung ki te hiakai me ngōna ngau, me whai anō te take ia i kōkiri ai te kaupapa o Whāngaihia te Matekai i tōna orokohanga i te tau rua mano tekau mā ono.

“My parents both worked really, really hard but there were times where we had no kai just because it's really difficult depending on your financial circumstance.”

“So I experienced hunger at school and at home, but the pain and I guess the emotion is really attached to not having kai at school.”

I ngā tau e whitu kua hori, e toru mano ngā tamariki i whāngaihia i ngā kura e whitu nō te tonga o Tāmaki Makaurau, i te wā hōtoke.

Ināianei kei te huri kē te aronga ki te whakatū Pātaka Kai.

“It's like a mini food bank within a school where kids and whānau who need emergency kai can access it easily within their school community without having to go further to food banks.”

Ka whakatū ngā Pātaka Kai hei te wāhanga tuatahi ki ngā kura tuatahi o Rongomai me Wymondley ki Otara, ki te tonga o Tāmaki.