Ko ngā take whare ā-hapori te pūtake e tono ana a Tamihere hei koromatua mō Tāmaki Makaurau

Kei te hono ngātahi ngā minita o mua nō ngā rōpū āpitihana tōrangapū, a John Tamihere rāua ko Christine Fletcher hei tira hoa mō te tūranga koromatua o Tāmaki Makaurau.

I puta te whakatau a te tokorua rā, arā, ka noho te minita o mua o te Pāti Nāhinara a Fletcher, hei tuarua mō te minita o mua o te Rōpū Reira a Tamihere.

Hei tā Tamihere he oati kia rūrū kia tahitahi hoki i te whare.

“Our generation we've dropped the ball and we only get so many changes to pick it back up and fix it up,” i mea atu ia.

“So we're going to fix it up and sort it out for our kids.”

Ā matua rā, ko te whai wāhi o ngā whānau Māori ki ngā Whare ā-hapori, tētehi o ngā take nui e tōmina nei a Tamihere ki te tūranga nui i Tāmaki Makaurau.

“We've got some major problems on inefficiency, poor leadership and management on our own assets, but at the same time there are significant assets held by the Crown that we need a conversation on, where social housing and Kiwibuild houses can be built.”

Koira hoki te māharahara e titi nei ki te hinengaro o ngā hapori mai i te uru puta atu ki te tonga o Tāmaki.

“Our congestion of transportation, that is the number one and of course population growth our housing,” i kī atu tētehi kainoho ki Henderson.

“Yes, yes the housing the first one,” te kī atu o tētehi kainoho nō Otara.

“Now you can [see] on the road, people are sleeping on the road. It's not a very good [look].”

Wheoi, kāore te koromatua o Tāmaki i te paku āwangawanga.

“Democracy is about contest, so it's a contest of idea's vision and leadership and they'll be at least a dozen candidates, so no, that's just part of the course,” i kī atu a Phil Goff.

E rima ngā kaupapa nui hei whai mā te tokorua, arā, he āta whiriwhiri anō i te tāke penehīni teitei, he āta tirotiro i ngā whakapaunga pūtea, te whai reo anō hoki o ngā kairēti ki ngā poari ā-rohe.

Ka puta i a Tamihere ngāna kaupapa Māori hei kōkiritanga mā rāua ā ngā wiki e tū nei.