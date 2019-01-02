"Kaua e huri tuara ki te mana o Tangaroa"

Ko te kai-whakatū i Te Karapu Whakarauora ki Tai o Ngāti Porou, ko Peter Boyd kei whakatenatena i te hunga haere ki tātahi kia whai tikanga i ngā wā katoa. Ka whai tēnei i tāna whakarauora i ngā tāngata e whā i te kauere.

He tohutohu wā te kauhauora nei a Peter Boyd ina ka mau te tangata ki te kauere.

“First of all just relax, so once you're in there if you're in the rip remember to raise your hand so you draw attention to yourself and then the other part of the message is to ride it out”.

Neke atu i te toru tekau tau eia hei kaitieki kauhauora, ara rā, he puna mātauranga a Peter Boyd ki te moana.

“A classic sign of somebody who's in trouble, you'll see they try and come back to land, and they're generally what we call climbing the ladder, or just not making any headway”.

“What happens with a rip is that it'll feed back out to sea and it'll just open up and out the back it's generally calmer and you're outside the wave breaks and stuff like that”.

I a ia e eke ngaru ana tokowhā rātau ka raru i te kauere, me te aha, nā te kaitieki o te karapu kauhauora o Ngāti Porou rātau i rauora ai.

“Beach was packed, high tide, swell was slightly higher, the other thing is to people are trying to get out where you've got experienced surfers, so they got into the rip and then they went past us and we knew they were in trouble so really we just responded by grabbing them and taking them back to shore”.

Hei tā Peter Boyd ko ngā tāne Māori te hunga e toremi ana, ka mutu me ako te katoa ki ngā whakahaeranga a Tangaroa.

“If there are no patrols you know you've got to ask local people or surfers and things like that, never swim alone, always tell people where you're going to before you go in the sea”.

“Swim between the flags, that's where your safest spot is and we've set flags up there because that's the safest area to swim”.

Hei te ono o Hānuere timata ai te karapu kauhauora o Ngāti Porou i ngā mahi ki Onepoto, ki Wharekāhika.