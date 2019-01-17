Ka whiwhi mahi te haukāinga i te pāmu pīpī paopao e whitu mīriona tāra ki Waikato

E kaha tautoko ana ngā marae tōpū o Waikato arā, Ngā Muka Development Trust me Waahi Whānui i tētahi pāmu pīpī paopao ka tukua ki te tekau ōrau o te mākete heihei i te ao, e tū ana ki Whangape, tata ana ki Rāhui Pōkeka.

Hei tā te heamana o Ngā Muka, hei tā Glen Tupuhi, ko te painga atu, he mahi mō te haukāinga.

Hei tā Glen Tupuhi e whai oranga ana te haukāinga i te whare pīpī paopao.

“Our tribal interest is that quantum lift,” i mea atu a Tupuhi.

“We need more of our tribal people on high level directorates and corporate level, but we also need to lift our people onto the employment ladder.”

Kua hangaia kētia tōna waru tekau ōrau o te pāmu me ngā kaimahi i ahu mai i ngā rohe o Rāhui Pōkeka, Meremere, Taupiri me Ngāruawāhia.

“E pai ō rātou noho, he pūtea i a rātou, kia pai i ō rātou whakaaro, tiitro whakamua, nō reira e pērā ana,” i kī atu a kaumātua a Pat Kingi.

“Koirā te āhua o ngētehi o rātou kei reira e mahi ana, pēwhea tā rātou aww, kei te pai. Kia ora, mahia ngā mahi.”

Ka mauria mai ngā pīpī hēki mai i Amerika, kātahi ka tuku atu ngā pīpī paopao e rua rā te pakeke ki Āhia.

“New Zealand is known to be birdflu free and it's known as the clean green New Zealand,” te korero a tumuwhakarae a Jimmy Chand, “so exporting out of New Zealand into the Asian countries that we are targeting is quite good.”

Ka noho te pāmu heihei i runga i te whenua kotahi rau e rima tekau heketea, ā kua tīmata kē ngā mahi me ngā kaimahi ko te haurua o ratou he Māori.

“We are at 49 staff in total,” i mea atu a Chand.

“Once we are 100 percent capacity we'll be 90 staff and as a minimum we want to be about 75 percent local employment. Right now we have 25 out of the 49 being Māori.”

Ko te tikanga ka whakatuwherahia te pāmu e Kingi Tuheitia rāua ko te perehitini o Cobb-Vantress hei te paunga o tēnei marama, me te pōwhiri, hākari e whai ake nei ki te marae o Horahora.