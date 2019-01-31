Ka tūwhera te pāmu pīpī paopao hōu ki Waikato

E hia rau ngā tāngata i whakarauika atu ki te whakatūwheratanga o te pāmu pīpī paopao hōu o Cobb-Vantress ki Rangiriri, i te riu o Waikato.

I pōwhiritia atu te perehitini rātou ko ngā kaiwhakahaere nō tāwāhi e te haukāinga hei taunaki i tā rātou hoahoatanga hōu.

Hei tā kaumātua a Pat Kingi he tohu tēnei i te whanaungatanga hōu me ngōna hua.

“Tino pai,” i kī atu a Kingi.

“Tino pai ngā mahi kua hōmai ki ngā tātou tamariki mokopuna ko tērā te mea nui.”

“It's just great to be here and be part of,” i mea atu a Global President Joel Sappenfield, “it's been a long undertaking but to have everyone here and to welcome us has been truly an amazing event.”

Ā, e ngana ana ngā kaiwhakahaere nō Amerika ki te rongo i te ahurea Māori o te haukāinga, otia, o te whānau.

“I had about 5 and a half years off work, umm to look after my great-grandchildren,” te kōrero a kaimahi o Cobb-Vantress a Lola Hingaia.

“Now they're old enough to go to school now, so that's me back into the work force again and I'm so grateful for Cobb being here.”

Ahatia te kaha tautoko o ngā marae tōpū o te Tarahiti o Ngā Muka Development me te Tarahiti o Waahi Whānui mai i tōna orokohanga, arā noa atu te hunga whakahē i te paepapori ki te pāmu pīpī paopao nei.

“Animal welfare is one of the key things of our company,” te korero a Sappenfield.

“We are great stewards of the environment and the animals we're entrusted with.”

“Ko wai tātou e amuamu ki a rātou?” i mea atu a Kingi, "ngā mea kua whiwhi mahi e pai ana ā rātou mahi.”

Ka tīmata ngā mahi whakahaere hei te marama o Mei.