Ka tū te hui whakamaharatanga o te pōautinitini tuatahi ki tētehi marae i Tāmaki Makaurau

Ka whakaemi ngā hapori Hūrai, tauiwi anō hoki ki ngā huinga hurinoa i te motu i tēnei Te Rā Whakamahara Pōautinitini o Te Ao.

Mō te wā tuatahi ka tū ngā whakamaumahara i Tāmaki Makaurau ki te marae o Te Wānanga Aronui o Tāmaki Makaurau.

E ai ki te Pouako Matua o Te Iwi Hūrae o Tāmaki Makaurau e ai ki a Nathaniel Friedler, he hōnore nui te whakamahara i ō rātou tūpuna ki ngā tikanga hōu.

“Commemorating the six million Jews who perished in Holocaust in Shoah and having it in a marae is absolutely unique and special,” i mea atu a Pouako Friedler.

Nā Te Ara Poutama o Te Wānanga Aronui o Tāmaki Makaurau te reo karanga i tuku, hei tohu whakamaumara ki te parekura nui.

“We amongst other things are tangata whenua,” i kī atu te

Tumuaki Mātāmua tuarua o Te Ara Poutama a Ahorangi Pare Keiha.

“We have a responsibility to whakamana all manuhiri, all citizen's, whether they be according to their creed, their race, their sexual orientation or indeed their gender.”

E whitu tekau mā whā tau ki muri e whia rau ngā mauhere Hūrae i mawete atu ai i te Puni Here Hūrae o Auschwitz.

Ko te kaupapa matua i tēnei tau he whakamana i a tauiwi mā, i tū hei pou whirinaki mā ngā pārurenga.

I korero atu te hemana tuarua o Te Rōpū Pōautinitini o Aotearoa a Dianne Davis, “A number of kaumātua have shared with us their empathy for the suffering and the loss of life that both our cultures have experienced.”

“So the challenge is not only to commemorate, whether it be Auschwitz, whether it be Parihaka, whether it be Ngatapa, whether it be Gate Pā, regrettably we all share common histories,” i mea atu a Ahorangi Keiha.

“We are not all kind, all caring and all loving towards each other and war regrettably reminds us of that.”

Ka kōrero atu ngā morehū o te parekura nei i ō rātou wheako ki ētahi huinga ka tū ki ngā pito puta noa i te motu.