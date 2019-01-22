"I te kūware ahau ki tōku whakapapa" - nā Bev Wiltshire-Reweti

Kei te toro atu ngā ringa o te kai-kōkiri i te tono Wai 2575, ki ngā uri Māori i pākia i raro i te ture Atawhai Tamariki o te tau rima tekau ma rima.

Ko te whakapae a Bev Wiltshire-Reweti, i matekiri ngā kaupapa here me ngā tikanga a te karauna ki te tiaki tika i ngā tamariki Māori, ā nā whai anō, ka whati i ngā mātāpono o te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Hei tāna he mea tūkino ia e ngā tukanga atawhai a te kāwanatanga i tūkinohia ia.

“A deep sadness because I had a sense of not belonging for a long time and, it feels like a form of abuse,” i mea atu ia.

Ahatia e ono tekau mā rua ngōna tau, e mamae tonu ana te ngākau.

“We were robbed of all our rights and our entitlements, under the legislations, under the adoption acts and the care of the child acts.

“We lost our whānau, our hapū our iwi.”

Ā, ehara i te mea ngāwari ngā whakahaere ki te rapu i tō whakapapa, i ō mātua.

“I approached the hospital where I was born, wasn't given any information. I approached the court where my adoption records were in Wanganui. No information.”

“So I went through the electoral rolls and I approached a family that was like on my adoption papers.”

Nōna e toru tau te pakeke nā ētahi atu mātua ia i taurima, ināianei ko te aronga mōna hei āwhina i ngā tāngata kua whēnei hoki ngā tūkinotanga i a ia.

“I want justice for all Māori children that have been displaced from their whānau, hapū and iwi because it doesn't just affect our lives - it affects our children, our mokos, it has a generational impact on them.”

Ka mahi ngātahi ko tana roia ki te whakatū whārangi ipurangi kia akiaki ai i ngērā atu tamaiti whāngai ki te kōrero.