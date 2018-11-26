He tieki i ngā wāhi hekengaru o Aotearoa

Ko Tākuta Jordan Te Aramoana Waiti he kaiheke ngaru e mea ana, e mōrearea haere ana ngā wāhi e pakaru ai ngā ngaru ki tātahi, i ngā mahi whakawhanake ki te tahamoana. Ka mutu he wāhi tā ngā iwi ki te tiaki.

Hai tā Tākuta Waiti, “Living lightly on our whenua, and within our moana so that it's around for our future generations in the same state that we've been able to experience it.”

Koia tā tētahi kaiheke ngaru e mea ana, “It's definitely important because we all grew up with this break we don't want to see sort of breaks like this taken away.”

He rōpū rangahau tā Waiti i te kaupapa 'Managing our surf break resources', e tūtohu ana i ngā mahi whakahaere i ngā whakaaetanga rawa taiao, i raro i te Kaupapa Here Takutai o Aoteroa, 2010.

Hai tā Waiti, “Māori were surfing pre-European arrival, we were surfing on canoes, planks of wood, using kelp as well, and amongst a lot of iwi throughout the motu there's narratives or kōrero that document this.”

Ko tā te rangahau nei he tirotiro ki ngā wāhi e whitu, puta noa i te motu, otirā he arahi i te kawenga a ngā whakaaetanga rawa taiao e pā atu ana ki wēnei wāhi hekengaru.

Ko tā Tākuta Terry Hume o te rōpū rangahau, “Somebody might be going to extract sand for building materials or something like that, and the councils have to think is that going to affect the break and if it is, what conditions can they put on the consents that they give for those developments or resource use.”

Ko tā te rangahau he akiaki i ngā iwi Māori kia whai wāhi atu hei kaitieki, otirā hei kaipupuri whakaaetanga rawa taio, taketake.

Ko te wāhanga ki a Tākuta Waiti he tiro atu ki ngā āhuatanga e tūhono ai te Māori ki tōna takutai moana.

“Acknowledging our ancestors who resided in those areas, it gives us a sense of belonging that probably non-Indigenous surfers have when they're surfing these surf breaks around our motu”, te kī a Tākuta Waiti.

Kua whakairia atu ngā tūtohu whakahaere whakaaetanga rawa taiao nei, ki te ipurangi.