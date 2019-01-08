He reo tātaki, he reo waiata, he ringa raupā ki rō hapori

Kei te whakanuia a Walter "The Wiz" Walsh o Ngāti Porou me Te Aitanga a Māhaki ki te Mētara Whakanui Ratonga a Kuīni Irihāpeti, mō wāna mahi ki rō hapori, ki te ao pāpāho anō hoki.

“I'm a people's person I just love meeting people I don't care, I'm not racist or anything I remember my Dad saying to me boy, as you grow up, you treat people the way you want to be treated, don't be racist you just take them how they are”.

Kua tata ki te toru tekau tau te reo pāoho a Walter Walsh e pāoho ana ki Tūranga FM.

“It's the playlists, it's the music, we play what the people want to hear, not what I want to hear and that's a big key for me and that's why I love it here”.

Tipu iho a Walter ki Ruatoria, i kura ki te Kāreti o Ngata kātahi ka haere ki te Ope a Tū, ki reira tomo atu ai ki ngā mahi whakawhiti kōrero.

“You'd be surprised what music does to people, you know people could be down and depressed and I'm playing a certain song and they tune in and they ring me up 'oh that song was amazing pai rawa atu tērā waiata can I have it again āpōpō or whatever, those are the sort of things”.

He kaimahi tūao e kaha tautoko ana i ngā momo kaupapa ohaoha ki rō hapori puta noa i Te Tairāwhiti.

“I'm there for people in need, like for example relay for life for cancer, lean on me concert for prevention against suicide, those sort of things so if people need me I'm there”.

Hei tā Walsh ka pāoho tonu a ngā tau toru tekau e heke mai nei.